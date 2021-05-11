Monterey County DA: Public comment continues for placement of person considered sexually violent predator

News

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The Monterey County District Attorney's Office said it has continued a public comment hearing about the residential placement of a person considered a sexually violent predator while he is on supervised release.

According to the California Legislative Information website, a person is considered a sexually violent predator if they have been convicted of a sexually violent offense against one or more people and have a diagnosed mental disorder that makes them, "a danger to the health and safety of others in that it is likely that he or she will engage in sexually violent criminal behavior."

The person in question is Jorge Rubio, Sr., whose motion for supervised release from the state hospital was granted last October. The public comment about a proposed residential placement at an address on Jolon Road in Bradley began on April 29, and the public comment hearing is scheduled to resume on May 13, though the court will continue it until May 27 at 10:30 a.m in Department 6.

The hearing is continued due to a scheduling conflict with the state hospital where Rubio is currently housed.

The DA's Office warns that in-person attendance may be limited due to COVID-19 restrictions, but it will also be accessible over Zoom.