Caltrans cancels remaining overnight closures on Highway 1 at Bixby Bridge

Maintenance crews at work on the arches below Bixby Bridge. Photo date: 7/20/2021.
Caltrans
BIG SUR, Calif. (KION) Caltrans has been doing maintenance work on Highway 1 near Bixby Bridge since July 12, and that has meant overnight closures.

The closures were scheduled to continue through next week, but Caltrans announced Friday that it has canceled the remaining scheduled closures and fully reopened the stretch of roadway.

The agency said the closures have been canceled because crews were able to finish the repairs and inspections ahead of schedule.

