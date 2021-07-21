How Central Coast residents can participate in the redistricting process

News

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) ) California leaders are asking residents to help with the congressional redistricting. California Citizens Redistricting Commission is hosting a public input at the upcoming meeting Thursday, July 22 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Participants will be asked to describe their community. Among the question, they're asking community members are:

What are you shared interests?

What brings you together?

What's important to your community?

Are there nearby areas you want to be in a district with?

Are there nearby areas you don't want to be in a district with?

Has your community come together to advocate for important services, better schools, roads, or health centers in your neighborhood?

Participants can register for the meeting or submit their input in advance here.

Monterey County hosted a webinar earlier this month to teach people about the importance of the redistricting process and how it could affect their communities.

There are currently five supervisors that each represent different parts of Monterey County. However, with the new census data, district lines are likely to change.