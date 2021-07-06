Monterey County hosts a redistricting workshop for residents

Top Stories

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) On Tuesday night, Monterey County is hosting a redistricting workshop for Monterey County residents and voters.

The workshop will be live on Zoom and Facebook at 6 p.m.

Panelists: Mary Claypool, 1st Vice President NAACP Monterey County Branch, Sharon Miller, Vice President League of Women Voters, Andrew Sandoval, District 12 Director LULAC.

Claypool says redistricting is carried out every ten years and it's done so that everyone has voting power.

"Political lines must be redrawn so that the population in each district is roughly equal in size and the maps do not dilute the voting power of communities of color," said Claypool during the online panel. "The reason that they change is people move out of the area, new people move into the area, children become of voting age, and people pass away."

Monterey County is still seeking individuals for an Advisory Redistricting Commission to help gather feedback on the new district boundaries. People have until July 12th to apply: https://www.co.monterey.ca.us/government/departments-a-h/administrative-office/office-of-community-engagement-and-strategic-advocacy/2021-redistricting

KION's Stephanie Aceves will have more at 10 and 11 p.m. regarding what constituents should know about redistricting.