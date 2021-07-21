Skip to Content
California to provide free meals to all public school students regardless of income

school lunch
USDA

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) Because of the state budget surplus, California is providing all public school students free meals, regardless of income.

MPUSD Superintendent, PK Diffenbaugh, celebrated the decision and said the change will affect MPUSD students during the current school year.

KION's Stephanie Aceves will have more at 10 and 11 p.m. with how this will change will affect students and how parents feel.

