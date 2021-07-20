Roads closed after minor gas leak in Pacific Grove

News

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION) The Pacific Grove Police Department announced temporary road closures because of a minor gas leak at a construction site.

David Avenue between Forest Avenue and Moreland Avenue is closed to all traffic, as well as Ransford Avenue between David Avenue and Forest Hill Blvd.

Police say their law enforcement officers, fire department and PG&E crews are currently at the scene. Residents are asked to avoid the area to allow crews to work to get the issue resolved.