MPUSD seeks to hire three teachers for Digital Academy

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) The Monterey Peninsula Unified School District will start a Digital Academy this upcoming school year after families expressed interest, and now the district is hiring teachers.

The academy is a subset of the district's Independent Study program, and it will offer classes in an online-only format.

MPUSD said it is looking for two elementary teachers and one middle school teacher. The district is looking for elementary teachers for grades K-6 who can teach multiple grade levels, potentially combination classes and provide ELD and reading intervention support.

To apply for an elementary teaching position, fill out the application here.

The middle school teaching position will cover grades 7-8, and prospective teachers will need to be able to teach a variety of subjects, potentially combination classes and provide ELD and reading intervention support.

To apply for a middle school teaching position, fill out the application here.

Current MPUSD teachers can call Kenya Hobson in the HR Department at 831-645-1288 for more information.

The teachers will need to be on campus every day and will not be working at home.

Enrollment for the Digital Academy begins on July 26, and the school year begins on Aug. 4. The district is holding a virtual town hall meeting to discuss the details of the academy Tuesday at 5 p.m. Click on the Zoom link here to join the meeting.