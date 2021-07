News

VAN HORN, Texas (KION and CBS) Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos' space company, is planning to launch its first human flight into space Tuesday if weather permits.

Jeff Bezos will be on board the "New Shepard" rocket along with his brother, Mark; recent high school graduate Oliver Daemon and pilot Wally Funk.

The launch is scheduled for 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PST.