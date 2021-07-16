Three killed when small plane crashes into vineyard in Napa County

News

ANGWIN, Calif. (KION)

UPDATE 7/16/2021 2:45 p.m. A pilot and two passengers have died after their plane crashed into a vineyard near the Angwin Airport, according to the Napa County Sheriff's Office.

This morning, a pilot and two passengers died after their Beechcraft 35 Bonanza plane crashed in Angwin. The indentifications of the deceased are pending further investigation. Our condolences go out to the victims family members and friends. pic.twitter.com/hjwsBBzo7S — Napa County Sheriff's Office (@NapaSheriff) July 16, 2021

PREVIOUS STORY: A small plane has crashed into a vineyard near the Angwin Airport in Napa County, according to the Napa County Sheriff's Office.

The CBS affiliate in the airport reports that the FAA said a Beechcraft Bonanza missed the approach at the airport at around 8:40 a.m., clipped some trees and crashed south of the airport.

Three people were on board at the time of the crash, but the Sheriff's Office said it is not releasing their condition at this time.

On Thursday, a fixed-wing single-engine plane crashed in Humboldt County, and two people are feared dead as a result of that crash. Earlier this week, a plane crashed into a house near Monterey, and two people and a dog are presumed dead. The CBS affiliate in the Los Angeles area reports that two people were injured when a small plane crashed in Riverside Thursday.