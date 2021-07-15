Skip to Content
Monterey County Regional Fire District prepares residents homes in case of fire through inspections

Monterey County Regional Fire District Wildland Inspection Program

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) For more than two decades, the Monterey County Regional Fire District has had its Wildland Inspection Program to make sure residents are prepared and safe in case a wildland fire breaks near their home. 

The program's goal is to help educate residents and minimize combustible materials such as vegetation.

“A lot are uninformed on the proper regulations and how to properly prepare their home," said Joshua Terry with the Monterey County Regional Fire District. "That's why we're going out to these inspections to help residents help us in the event of a fire.”

KION's Jonathan Sarabia will have more details in his special report tonight at 5 and 11 p.m.

