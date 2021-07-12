Monterey County names new Registrar of Voters

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Monterey County officials announced Monday that County Administrative Officer Charles McKee has chosen Gina Martinez as the new Monterey County Registrar of Voters.

Martinez, who up to this point has been the Assistant Registrar, began the work of conducting and overseeing all county elections on Monday.

“Gina was the overwhelming choice after a very competitive process,” says McKee. “She has been integral to many successful elections and brings an abundance of enthusiasm for democracy and free and fair elections, as well as a wealth of innovative ideas.”

Martinez was born and raised in Castroville and attended North Monterey County High School, according to the county. She holds a Bachelor's degree from UC Davis in communication and a Master's degree from the University of Washington, Seattle.

Martinez is the first Latina to hold the position in the County, according to officials.

“I was raised in a family that emphasized the importance of voter participation so when the opportunity to work at the Monterey County Elections Department became available, I saw it as a way to return home and do something of significance for the community,” says Martinez. “I’ve stayed because the work is incredibly rewarding and challenging. I am honored to have this opportunity to continue my work serving the people as the Registrar of Voters.”