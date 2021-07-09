Salinas man gets prison time for possessing, distributing child pornography while on parole

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Salinas resident Jose Nunez, 37, has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for possessing and distributing child pornography.

Nunez pleaded guilty to the charges in May, and he also admitted to an enhancement for having a prior strike conviction for child molestation. He served his prison sentence for the child molestation conviction and was released on parole in February 2015, after finishing his sentence.

In September 2018, the Monterey County District Attorney's Office said Nunez's parole officer found that he downloaded child pornography onto his cell phone, so a parole search was done on his phones and laptop.

A forensic investigator found more than 40 photos and videos of child pornography on his devices, according to the DA's Office. The investigator also found that he had distributed the pornography to another person.

In addition to a prison sentence, Nunez will be required to register as a sex offender for life.