How San Lorenzo Valley Water District is recovering from the CZU Complex fire

BOULDER CREEK, Calif. (KION) The Lyon Treatment plant and the HDPE pipeline were heavily damaged by the CZU Complex fire nearly a year ago, along with the San Valley Water District's raw water supply lines, shortage tanks, water treatment systems, pumps, water quality monitoring equipment and water transmission pipeline.

At the time, the District lost half of its water supply in CZU Lightning Complex Fire when one of its pipelines broke. Residents are still facing the aftermath almost a year later, with the region announcing that it is in the second stages of a water shortage.

The complex started as 27 small fires that ignited as a result of a dry lightning storm in the early hours of Aug. 16. The fires burned 86,509 acres in Santa Cruz and San Mateo Counties last year, killing one person and destroying 1,490 structures mainly in Santa Cruz County. The complex was considered fully contained on Sept. 22, 2020.

