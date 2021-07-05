Rotary Club awards $63 thousand in scholarships to Santa Cruz high school students

News

SANTA CRUZ, Calif (KION) Santa Cruz Rotary Club awarded 35 students in the county with scholarships. Each student had to go through an application and interview process, before being selected based on a variety of academic and community factors.

Of the 35 students receiving the scholarships, 18 were new applicants and 17 were returning applicants. Among the new applicants were:

Santa Cruz High School

Anahi Barroso, Sam & Elena Bishop Scholarship

JT Beard-Moore, Keith & Della McKenzie Scholarship

Jasmin Madan-Niccum, Steve & Carol Spragens Scholarship

Pranav Parekh, Aldrich Family Scholarship

Frances Radovan, Richard Beach Family Scholarship

Harbor High School

Ixchel Aguilar-Moore, Angelo Canepa Family Scholarship

Carina Bunch, Barry Bliss Family Scholarship

Maya Goldfield, Harland & Therese Johnson Scholarship

Jassenia Guerrero-Hilario, Randy & Janet Krassow Scholarship

Ayana Hunt, Zenner Family Scholarship

Emily Jasso Estrada, Malio Stagnaro Family Scholarship

Zora Kreisher, Lee Courtright Scholarship

Dayana Lopez Guervara, Fred Gawlick Family Scholarship

Gloria Panttija, George Penniman Scholarship

Costanoa High School

David Bonilla, Rotary Club Sustainers Scholarship

Delta High School

Marina Ceja, Mary DeLuca Maurillo Scholarship

Jeydon Hernandez-Cordero, John & Linda Burroughs Scholarship

UC Santa Cruz