Rotary Club awards $63 thousand in scholarships to Santa Cruz high school students
SANTA CRUZ, Calif (KION) Santa Cruz Rotary Club awarded 35 students in the county with scholarships. Each student had to go through an application and interview process, before being selected based on a variety of academic and community factors.
Of the 35 students receiving the scholarships, 18 were new applicants and 17 were returning applicants. Among the new applicants were:
Santa Cruz High School
- Anahi Barroso, Sam & Elena Bishop Scholarship
- JT Beard-Moore, Keith & Della McKenzie Scholarship
- Jasmin Madan-Niccum, Steve & Carol Spragens Scholarship
- Pranav Parekh, Aldrich Family Scholarship
- Frances Radovan, Richard Beach Family Scholarship
Harbor High School
- Ixchel Aguilar-Moore, Angelo Canepa Family Scholarship
- Carina Bunch, Barry Bliss Family Scholarship
- Maya Goldfield, Harland & Therese Johnson Scholarship
- Jassenia Guerrero-Hilario, Randy & Janet Krassow Scholarship
- Ayana Hunt, Zenner Family Scholarship
- Emily Jasso Estrada, Malio Stagnaro Family Scholarship
- Zora Kreisher, Lee Courtright Scholarship
- Dayana Lopez Guervara, Fred Gawlick Family Scholarship
- Gloria Panttija, George Penniman Scholarship
Costanoa High School
- David Bonilla, Rotary Club Sustainers Scholarship
Delta High School
- Marina Ceja, Mary DeLuca Maurillo Scholarship
- Jeydon Hernandez-Cordero, John & Linda Burroughs Scholarship
UC Santa Cruz
- Michelle Pham, Rotaract Scholarship
