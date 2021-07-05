Hollister Police host Bike Rodeo for Kids

News

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION) The Hollister Police Department is connecting with children in the community and hosting a bike rodeo at Calaveras School on Sunday, July 25, 2021.

The event is open for kids five and up, and starts at 9 a.m. However, slots are limited to 30 children, so families are encouraged to come early. Kids must also arrive with their own bikes.

The rodeo will include agility courses, bike games, safety and raffle prizes. To sign up click here.