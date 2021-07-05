Skip to Content
News
By
Published 10:02 PM

Hollister Police host Bike Rodeo for Kids

HOLLISTER BIKE RODEO
Hollister Police Department

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION) The Hollister Police Department is connecting with children in the community and hosting a bike rodeo at Calaveras School on Sunday, July 25, 2021.

The event is open for kids five and up, and starts at 9 a.m. However, slots are limited to 30 children, so families are encouraged to come early. Kids must also arrive with their own bikes.

The rodeo will include agility courses, bike games, safety and raffle prizes. To sign up click here.

Central Coast / Local News / San Benito County / Top Stories

Dominoe Ibarra

Dominoe Ibarra is a producer and editor at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content