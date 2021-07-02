Small vegetation fire in Seaside possibly caused by fireworks

News

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION) The Seaside Fire Department responded to a small vegetation fire near Bill's Monterey Custom Motorcycles on Del Monte Boulevard.

Fire officials say they received a call from the owner of the business at 8:54 p.m. saying he heard a loud explosion. Once on scene, fire crews said a juniper bush was burning approximately 10 feet from the building. There was also a BMW parked nearby, which was damaged by the fire.

Fire officials add that there was firework debris around the area and they found a metal pipe two inches in circumference in the bushes, which they say may have been used as a potential launcher.

The fire is now contained and there was no damage to the building and no injuries were reported.