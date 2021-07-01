This tree was still burning from the lightning strike that caused the CZU Lightning Complex Fire 10 months ago

News

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Almost a year since the CZU Lightning Complex Fire was contained, Cal Fire found a tree in Big Basin Redwoods State Park still smoldering. It's since been extinguished and the entire fire footprint is being monitored, according to Cal Fire.

SMOLDERING TREE: This tree in Big Basin Redwoods State Park was still smoldering from the #CZULightningComplex (10 months ago), but has been extinguished. #BigBasin and the entire fire footprint is being monitored. #CaWx pic.twitter.com/bvjQ2c1O5Z — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) July 1, 2021

The complex started as 27 small fires that ignited as a result of a dry lightning storm in the early hours of Aug. 16. The fires burned 86,509 acres in Santa Cruz and San Mateo Counties last year, killing one person and destroying 1,490 structures mainly in Santa Cruz County. The complex was considered fully contained on Sept. 22, 2020.

Cal Fire L.A. Moran Reforestation Center has since planted at least 50,000 seedling in a massive reforestation effort.