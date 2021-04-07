Skip to Content
Reforestation efforts to begin in Santa Cruz Mountains following CZU Lightning Complex fire

County of Santa Cruz
County officials wrote in a tweet, "Great news! @CALFIRECZU has determined that the #CZULightningFire has been fully extinguished and is at no risk of reigniting. Fire now deemed 'controlled.' Thank you!"

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Redwood seedlings are in high demand as Cal Fire CZU, along with local landowners in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties, attempt to revive the fire-damaged forests of the Santa Cruz Mountains.

At least 50,000 seedlings will be grown by the Cal Fire L.A. Moran Reforestation Center in a massive reforestation effort.

Cal Fire says more than a dozen landowners on large and smaller properties will cooperatively begin reforestation in both counties impacted by the August wildfire that destroyed 86,509 acres.

Funding for this effort is being provided by American Forests, whose mission is to create healthy and resilient forests and assists with post-fire reforestation efforts.

Cal Fire says coordinating such an effort and distribution of seedlings will be done by the Santa Cruz Resource Conservation District.

Victor Guzman

Victor Guzman is the managing editor at KION News Channel 5/46.

