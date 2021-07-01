Skip to Content
News
By
Published 11:47 AM

A program giving former inmates an opportunity to be an entrepreneur

In this Aug. 16, 2016 file photo, a condemned inmate is led out of his east block cell on death row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, Calif. The California Labor and Workforce Development Agency confirmed Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, that California has sent about $400 million in unemployment benefits to state prison inmates. In all records show 31,000 inmates have applied for benefits and about 20,800 were paid $400 million. A group of local and federal prosecutors said 133 inmates on death row were named in claims.
AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File
In this Aug. 16, 2016 file photo, a condemned inmate is led out of his east block cell on death row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, Calif. The California Labor and Workforce Development Agency confirmed Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, that California has sent about $400 million in unemployment benefits to state prison inmates. In all records show 31,000 inmates have applied for benefits and about 20,800 were paid $400 million. A group of local and federal prosecutors said 133 inmates on death row were named in claims.

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) There’s a second chance for former inmates, and the program helping to change lives outside of the jail cell walls is coming to the Central Coast. Inmates to Entrepreneurs is a foundation that gives those coming out of prison an opportunity to be their own boss, regardless of their past.

The next free course will be opening up shortly to people in our area. KION’s Erika Bratten speaks with the founder of the program and why it’s important to offer an opportunity to those looking to leave behind their life of crime. Hear more tonight at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on KION.

Local News / Monterey County / Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Erika Bratten

Erika Bratten is a weather forecaster for KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

Comments

1 Comment

  1. “…California has sent about $400 million in unemployment benefits to state prison inmates.”
    Well that problem is easy to solve…in fact our esteemed governor already has the plan in motion….just let 76,000 of them out early…then they will no longer BE inmates. TADA! problem solved.

Leave a Reply

Skip to content