A program giving former inmates an opportunity to be an entrepreneur
CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) There’s a second chance for former inmates, and the program helping to change lives outside of the jail cell walls is coming to the Central Coast. Inmates to Entrepreneurs is a foundation that gives those coming out of prison an opportunity to be their own boss, regardless of their past.
The next free course will be opening up shortly to people in our area. KION’s Erika Bratten speaks with the founder of the program and why it’s important to offer an opportunity to those looking to leave behind their life of crime. Hear more tonight at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on KION.
Comments
1 Comment
“…California has sent about $400 million in unemployment benefits to state prison inmates.”
Well that problem is easy to solve…in fact our esteemed governor already has the plan in motion….just let 76,000 of them out early…then they will no longer BE inmates. TADA! problem solved.