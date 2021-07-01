A program giving former inmates an opportunity to be an entrepreneur

News

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) There’s a second chance for former inmates, and the program helping to change lives outside of the jail cell walls is coming to the Central Coast. Inmates to Entrepreneurs is a foundation that gives those coming out of prison an opportunity to be their own boss, regardless of their past.

The next free course will be opening up shortly to people in our area. KION’s Erika Bratten speaks with the founder of the program and why it’s important to offer an opportunity to those looking to leave behind their life of crime. Hear more tonight at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on KION.