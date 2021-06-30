Monterey Bay FC and Alvarado Street Brewery create beer garden for home matches

News

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) Monterey Bay FC and Alvarado Street Brewery announced a new partnership that will add a beer garden at Monterey Bay FC home matches.

The soccer club will be playing their home games at California State Monterey Bay's Freeman Field. Club officials say the beer garden will be located at the east end of the stadium behind the supporter section. There will be a large social area for fans to gather and drink some beer along with some available space for food trucks.

“Beer and soccer have long been a common thread that brings people together of all backgrounds and walks of life,” said Monterey Bay FC Chairman and Owner Ray Beshoff. “We couldn’t be more honored to partner with Alvarado Street Brewery, who has become so much more than just a local brewery. They are part of the fabric of this region, just as we hope to be, by creating a place for all to gather, and celebrate what makes the Monterey region our home.”

In celebration of the partnership, Alvarado Street Brewery and Monterey Bay FC are now asking fans to help select what will be the featured beer for the soccer club. People 21 and older can head over to Alvarado Street Brewery in Monterey, sip on 4 different beers and vote on their favorite. They are also accepting official name ideas and designs for the beer can.

Monterey Bay FC says the beer will be revealed in late summer and available for sale at future matches and locally in the region.