Monterey Bay FC and Alvarado Street Brewery to reveal a future venue

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) Soccer fans and beer enthusiasts will gather together on Wednesday night, as Monterey Bay FC and Alvarado Street Brewery in Monterey host an event revealing a future venue, along with other related announcements. This is happening between 6 and 8 p.m. at Alvarado Street Brewery's back beer garden.

Monterey Bay FC officials say that the announcement will correlate with the soccer team's upcoming 2022 Inaugural USL Championship Season.

The soccer club plans to play at California State University Monterey Bay's college campus and officials say they are privately investing millions to upgrade existing facilities, including the renovation of a stadium, which will bring the venue’s capacity to 6,000 people.

They are also asking for the community's help designing their official colors and crest, which will be unveiled this summer.

Wednesday's event is open to the public and officials say they will be abiding by the state's COVID-19 protocols.