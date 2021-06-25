Hartnell cuts some online courses as it works to increase in-person instruction

News

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Hartnell College has reduced the number of online courses offered for Fall 2021 as they seek to increase enrollment for in-person instruction.

According to the college, many students stoped attending school because of online instruction and saw a 33% drop during Fall 2020 compared to the previous year.

A spokesperson for the school said students struggle with online learning due to unreliable internet access, lack of study space at home or basic needs, such as food and housing.

Hartnell College reviewed 181 of its online courses with low enrollment and decided to eliminate 65 of them. According to the college, students who were enrolled in these classes are able to enroll in the same online course offered at a different time.

