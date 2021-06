News

MARINA, Calif. (KION) Three schools in Marina faced some of the highest absence rates in the area. Monterey Peninsula Unified School District officials say they're addressing and working to reduce absences through an awareness campaign.

KION's Jocelyn Ortega will have more on what MPUSD officials have to say about the absentee rates and their action plan today at 5 and 6 p.m.