Kids can beat the heat by participating in Operation Chill

MARINA, Calif. (KION) With the heat wave hitting much of the Central Coast, the Marina Police Department has a way kids can cool down. It's a program called "Operation Chill," and it's meant to enhance relationships between police and young children.

According to Marina Police, Operation Chill allows law enforcement officers to reward kids they observe doing good deeds or exhibiting positive behavior with a coupon good for a free small slurpee drink at any participating 7‑Eleven store.

They say the program also gives officers the opportunity to build a positive connection with kids in their neighborhood.

Some ways children can get a coupon include:

Wearing a helmet while riding a bike

Picking up litter

Helping out a neighbor

Holding the door open

Operation Chill has already grown to more than 1,100 local law enforcement agencies across the country, and through the program, 7‑Eleven has donated more than 23 million free slurpee drink coupons.