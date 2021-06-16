Santa Cruz County to install temporary pedestrian improvements, separated bike paths on Portola Drive

News

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) Officials with the County of Santa Cruz said they will be installing temporary pedestrian improvements and separated bike paths on a section of Portola Drive to test resident recommendations.

The changes will stretch from 36th Avenue to 41st Avenue, and County officials hope that residents will give feedback as they consider a permanent project.

Ideas for the installation come from the 2018 Portola Drive Streetscape Study, and it will include separated bikeways to prevent crashes and a temporary road reconfiguration of one lane in each direction with a center turn lane.

The Portola Drive Streetscape Study is still planned for the area, and feedback from the project will be used for decisions about the design of any future permanent project.

The installation is expected to last from June 25 to July 21, and a launch celebration is planned for June 25 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the lot next to Back in Shape Chiropractic. The celebration will include free pizza, giveaways and speakers.

A similar project is underway on Green Valley Road.