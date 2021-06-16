Skip to Content
News
By
today at 9:07 PM
Published 8:35 PM

Over 2,000 Santa Cruz County residents without power

FELTON POWER OUTAGE, EMPIRE GRADE RD
Pacific Gas & Electric Company

FELTON, Calif. (KION)

UPDATE 6/16/21 9:01 p.m. PG&E's outage map now reports 2,318 customers are without power in Felton, spreading to Graham Hill Road and Lockewood Lane.

PREVIOUS STORY: Pacific Gas & Electric company is reporting 1,658 customers are without power in the Felton area around Empire Grade Road. According to PG&E's outage website, power will not be restored until around 11:30 p.m.

The cause of this outage is still under investigation.

This is a developing story.

Local News / Santa Cruz County / Top Stories

Dominoe Ibarra

Dominoe Ibarra is a producer and editor at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content