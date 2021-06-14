Monterey Bay Aquarium updates COVID-19 precautions

News

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) As California prepares to fully reopen on June 15, 2021, businesses are still subject to implement their own guidelines in regards to masking and social distancing. Today, the Monterey Bay Aquarium updated their COVID-19 safety precautions to adjust to the state's recent changes.

Aquarium officials say face coverings will still be required indoors for all staff, volunteers and visitors ages three and up, regardless of vaccination status. However, guests will be able to remove face coverings while they’re outside or dining in the café.

There will also be more tickets available. Aquarium officials say they will be gradually increasing the amount of tickets throughout the summer. But, guests must still purchase them online before visiting and timed ticketing will also still be in effect.

As more visitors are allowed to attend, more exhibits will be reopening as well. This includes areas such as touch pools, which will feature a full complement of animals, the Soaring with Seabirds children’s exhibit and the Splash Zone exhibit will partially be reopened. Hovden Way will also be accessible for access to ocean views by the general public, according to aquarium officials.

The aquarium will also be removing the one-way path for guests during their visits.

For a full list of the specific COVID-19 guidelines, you can check out the Monterey Bay Aquarium website for the latest information.