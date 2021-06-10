Santa Cruz County deputy saves baby who stopped breathing

News

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said one of its deputies helped to save the life of a baby who was not breathing, and the agency shared the story of what happened.

Emergency responders got a call about a baby girl in Watsonville who was unconscious and had stopped breathing. Deputy Christopher Jones was nearby and heard the call, so he responded to the address, arriving a few minutes before medical crews.

When Jones got to the scene, the Sheriff's Office said the mother was holding the 6-week-old baby in the back seat of her car while a family member was on the phone with 911.

Jones got permission to help, so he began trying to clear the baby's airway by holding her in his left arm face down while patting her on the back, according to the Sheriff's Office. That allowed the buildup of mucous and milk blocking her airway to become dislodged. When her airway was clear and she was able to breathe, he gave the baby back to her mother.

When paramedics got to the area, the Sheriff's Office said they assessed the baby and found that she did not need any more medical care.