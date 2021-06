News

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) The Monterey Police Department is reaching out to the community asking for help identifying an attempted robbery suspect caught on camera.

Police say on June 2, 2021, a male suspect attempted to break into a business on Lighthouse Avenue in Monterey.

If you can identify him, contact the Monterey Police Department at (831)-646-3830. If you wish to remain anonymous, call (831)-646-3840.