New affordable housing opens in Santa Cruz

News

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) The Santa Cruz community welcomed a new affordable housing complex this past week. The apartments, located at 350 Ocean Street in Santa Cruz, were established in response to the elevated need for affordable housing in the area.

In partnership with Pacific West Communities, the City of Santa Cruz rang in the new Ocean Street Apartments with a grand opening. The complex contains sixty three apartments ranging from one to three bedrooms with the option of one or two bathrooms. Pricing for the apartments starts at $700 for one bedroom units, $831 for two bedrooms, and $951 for the three bedroom options.

Prospective residents are people who earn 60% or less of Santa Cruz County's area median income. The exact numeric limits on household incomes are listed on the apartment website.

Aside from its affordability, the Ocean Street Apartments also claim to be environmentally friendly. Each unit is said to have all energy-efficient appliances, including dishwashers and garbage disposals. Another notable feature of the complex according to management is its location, which is across the street from a grocery store and close to various shops.

Only a few units are still available, but those who qualify for affordable housing are encouraged to apply via the Ocean Street Apartments website. More information on eligibility, floorplans and pricing can be found on the site as well.