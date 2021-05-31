Skip to Content
Tourists flock to Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk for Memorial Day

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) Tourists from around the country flocked to the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk for Memorial Day.

The boardwalk is currently at a capacity of 35 percent, due to current COVID-19 safety restrictions, which is maintained by limiting the number of advanced ride tickets sold and monitoring a headcount on the boardwalk.

