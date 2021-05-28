Scotts Valley Water District launches its Summer 2021 Water Saving Challenge

News

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. (KION) The Scotts Valley Water District will launch a Summer 2021 Water Saving Challenge. It will give customers the chance to win prizes if they reduce their water use this summer.

The program comes as California is facing extreme drought conditions throughout much of the state. It's expected to help with the state's overall water shortage, and the District-wide water shortage. The District declared a Stage 2 water shortage this Spring.

The Summer 2021 Water Saving Challenge begins in June and will last for four months. The Scotts Valley Water District says they encourage water customers who have had water service from the District for at least one year to reduce water use by a minimum of 15% from the same period the year before.

There will be a raffle every month for customers who meet eligibility requirements and the reduction target.

The winner of each month will be awarded either a $100 water bill credit, or a choice of gift certificate to a Scotts Valley business. One grand prize will be raffled off at end of the Challenge with the winner selected from among the people who participated in all four months. The grand prize winner will receive either a $500 water bill credit or a choice of a gift certificate from a Scotts Valley business.

The District's Board of Directors declared May as Water Awareness Month to further acknowledge the need of efficiency when it comes to water and reduced water use.

