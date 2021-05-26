Suspected burglar caught on surveillance arrested in Watsonville

News

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) A burglary suspect was arrested after Watsonville police say a business owner saw him on surveillance cameras.

Police said the owner of an auto body shop on Airport Boulevard was looking at his surveillance cameras Tuesday night when he saw a man jump a fence onto his property.

When officers arrived, they said they surrounded the business, and the suspect, identified as 41-year-old Gabriel Soto-Gonzalez, climbed back over the fence where the officers were waiting. Police said the suspect entered a rear shop building and rummaged through that and some parked vehicles in the shop's yard.

Watsonville police said the suspect also had an outstanding felony warrant for vehicle theft.