Suspected burglar caught on surveillance arrested in Watsonville

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) A burglary suspect was arrested after Watsonville police say a business owner saw him on surveillance cameras.

Police said the owner of an auto body shop on Airport Boulevard was looking at his surveillance cameras Tuesday night when he saw a man jump a fence onto his property.

When officers arrived, they said they surrounded the business, and the suspect, identified as 41-year-old Gabriel Soto-Gonzalez, climbed back over the fence where the officers were waiting. Police said the suspect entered a rear shop building and rummaged through that and some parked vehicles in the shop's yard.

Watsonville police said the suspect also had an outstanding felony warrant for vehicle theft.

Avery Johnson

