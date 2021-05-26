New financial stability course to be offered to inmates at Monterey County Jail

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) The Monterey County Sheriff's Office announced that it is partnering with United Way to offer a new course for inmates at the county jail.

The Sheriff's Office said it will be starting a financial stability course for inmates in the next couple weeks, and staff hope that it will help them prepare for re-entry after their release.

Course instructors teach:

Budget during and after the COVID-19 pandemic

How to set and reach financial goals

Understanding and repairing credit scores

Understanding basic banking and financial options

Tips for increasing income

Importance of quality childcare and subsidies

Both instructors are bilingual, and the United Way's financial literacy education workshops are free.