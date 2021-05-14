Container ship fire reported off coast of Monterey

News

MONTEREY BAY, Calif. (KION)

UPDATE 5/14/2021 2:25 p.m. The U.S. Coast Guard has provided more details about the response to a fire aboard a container ship off the coast of Monterey Friday.

The agency said it responded to the report of a fire aboard NYK Delphinus about 50 miles west of Monterey along with crews from the State of California and Resolve Marine.

The ship contacted the Coast Guard just before 5 a.m. to report an engine fire onboard, so they launched the Cutter Sockeye crew to assess the situation along with two helicopter crews.

The air crew reportedly arrived at about 9:30 a.m. and transferred a dewatering pump to the ship's crew.

The Coast Guard said a C-27 Spartan crew is at the scene providing surveillance, and Resolve Marine sent five tugboats to assist.

Twenty-four people were on board the container ship at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

UPDATE 5/14/2021 12:33 p.m. The U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Southwest says it is responding with crews from the State of California and Resolve Marine to reports of a fire on a container ship.

The Coast Guard said the ship is located about 50 miles west of Monterey.

KION's sister station in the Bay Area reports that the fire is aboard the NYK Delphinus, which was bound for the Port of Oakland. According to KPIX, no injuries were reported aboard the ship that has a crew of 24.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Monterey Harbormaster tells KION that a cargo ship fire was reported off the coast of the Monterey Bay area.

They report that the Coast Guard has been at the scene of the small fire since around 7 a.m.

It is reportedly a few dozen miles out from shore.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide updates as we learn more.