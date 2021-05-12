Program providing temporary discount on broadband bills begins accepting applications

News

(KION) A new federal initiative to help low-income households get access to high-speed internet began accepting applications Wednesday.

The Emergency Broadband Benefit program is an FCC program that will provide discounts of up to $50 per month on broadband service for eligible households or $75 per month for households on Tribal lands. Eligible households may also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to buy a laptop, desktop computer or tablet from participating providers if the consumer provides more than $10 and less than $50 toward the cost.

Eligible households must meet one of the following criteria:

Income at or below 135% of Federal Poverty Guidelines or participates in assistance programs such as SNAP, Medicaid or Lifeline.

Approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch or breakfast program in the 2019-2020 or 2020-2021 school year.

Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year.

Had a substantial loss of income due to loss of a job or furlough since Feb. 29, 2020 and the household had a total income in 2020 at or below $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers.

Meets eligibility criteria for a participating broadband provider's low-income or COVID-19 program.

The program will end when the fund runs out of money or 6 months after the Department of Health and Human Services declares an end to the COVID-19 pandemic, whichever is sooner.

To apply for the program, you can contact your broadband provider, visit the website here or call 833-511-0311 for a mail-in application.