Santa Cruz police warn of false claims about attempted abductions

News

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) Santa Cruz police say information has been shared on social media recently saying there have been multiple reports of attempted abductions on Mission Street, and they say the information appears to be false.

After hearing about the claims, police said they investigated the alleged incidents and did not find any credible information. The records unit also searched the dispatch reporting system and did not find any credible information.

"SCPD would like to remind everyone that we cannot see your posts on Nextdoor unless you message us regarding them. We would also like to thank the neighbors on Nextdoor for bringing this to our attention. This is another reminder that not everything on the internet and social media is true. Please do your best to verify facts before spreading information that could cause extreme concern, as this post did," police wrote in a statement.

Anyone who would like to report a crime in progress can call the Santa Cruz police non-emergency line at 831-471-1131 or 911 for emergencies.