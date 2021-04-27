PPE pollution an ongoing issue for the Central Coast

News

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) Disposable masks and gloves can be found littered on our Central Coast beaches and trails, posing risk to animals and the environment.

The pandemic led to more production of essential plastic products, according to a report from CNN, and since then, there have been reports of animals ingesting or entangling themselves in PPE litter. A report by OceansAsia, a Hong Kong-based marine conservation organization, estimates that about 1.56 billion face masks entered the ocean in 2020.

KION's Erika Bratten is talking with a local volunteer group that has seen the waste firsthand and finds out if the PPE pollution still remains a problem. She will have more details tonight at 5 and 6 p.m.