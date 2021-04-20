Seaside Police Department upgrades old cop cars to Tesla Model Y vehicles

News

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION) The Seaside Police Department has upgraded two of their old police cars to new luxury Tesla Model Y vehicles.

The department says the model comes with unique induction wheels for better handling and better performance in wet conditions. They add that the cars will also help lower emissions and reduce the city's carbon footprint.

City council members approved the purchase of the new Tesla vehicles in a 4 to 1 vote during a city council meeting back on February 5, 2021.

The police department is spending close to $354,000 on the Teslas and three Ford Hybrids, plus other costs associated with the electric cars. The funds are coming from the department’s supplemental law enforcement and asset forfeiture monies.