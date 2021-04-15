Santa Cruz County organizations bring resources straight to the community

News

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) Organizations like Second Harvest Food Bank Santa Cruz County and Community Bridges in Watsonville are designating food hubs to make access to food pantries and distributions easier for those with limited resources or who cannot travel far.

Raymon Cancino with Community Bridges says they are also working on a helpline to provide easier access to information for groups of people aged 16 and over in Santa Cruz County as they are now able to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

KION's Jocelyn Ortega will have more details tonight at 5 and 6 p.m.