Parks will stay open for Easter weekend

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Several Central Coast parks will remain open for the Easter weekend.

KION reached out to city and county leaders across the region, and most tell us the parks won't be closed.

Last year, Monterey County parks were closed for the Easter weekend to prevent large gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, Toro Park and San Lorenzo Park are still temporarily closed. Toro Park is closed as crews clean up damage caused by the River Fire. The park is expected to reopen by the end of April.

San Lorenzo Park is still closed due to COVID-19.

San Benito County and Santa Cruz County also told us their parks will remain open.

