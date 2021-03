News

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Toro Park could soon be open for visitors, but it could be limited with repairs still needed after the River Fire burned through the area.

The Monterey County Resource Management Agency said the park is expected to reopen by the end of April.

KION's Erika Bratten is taking a tour of the park and will have more on a potential reopening date and what park-goers can expect once the gates open.