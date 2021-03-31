Orphaned bobcat cubs released back into wild at Jacks Peak Park

News

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) Two orphaned bobcat siblings are back in the wild in Monterey County.

The cubs-- a male and female-- were rescued by SPCA Monterey County at the park last summer, according to the county, and then spent eight months growing up and preparing for release at the Wildlife Center of Silicon Valley.

The county said the cubs were in a naturalized enclosure with no human contact so they could survive in the wild.

Last week, Monterey County Parks staff took the cubs deep into the park and released them back into their natural habitat.