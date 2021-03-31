Skip to Content
Biden Administration asks for volunteers to help place migrant children

Record number of migrant kids in custody
John Moore/Getty Images
More than 3,200 unaccompanied migrant children were in Customs and Border Protection custody, according to the documents dated Monday.

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) As the number of migrant children in the U.S. surges, the Biden Administration is asking for federal workers to help care for and place unaccompanied migrant children arriving at the southern border.

More than 18,000 migrant children are in U.S custody, and the administration has struggled to find space to house them.

The American Red Cross' Northern California Coastal Region tells KION that it is deploying ten local volunteers to help place the children.

KION's Jonathan Sarabia will have more tonight at 5 and 6.

