Toro Park expected to reopen by end of April

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Toro Park was closed indefinitely after the River Fire burned through part of the park last year, but now the Monterey County Resource Management Agency says it is expected to reopen soon.

The agency said the park is expected to reopen by the end of April, but a specific date has not been set yet.

The RMA said crews still have to remove hundreds of burned trees; repair fencing, roads, and trails; and conduct turf repairs in picnic areas where wild hogs displaced by the fire moved.

Majority of Toro Park trails destroyed in River Fire

When the River Fire broke out in August near Pine Canyon Road, firefighters and emergency workers used the park as a base camp, but nearly all trails were destroyed and between 3,500 and 4,000 acres of land were left charred.