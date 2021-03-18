Skip to Content
Suspect in Marina Walmart stabbing turns himself in

MARINA, Calif. (KION) The Marina Police Department said Eli Jose Perez Quezada, the suspect in a stabbing at the Walmart store in Marina, has turned himself into law enforcement.

According to police, Quezada turned himself into authorities at the Monterey County Jail early Thursday morning. He is facing attempted homicide, mayhem and conspiracy to commit a crime charges.

Police said they responded to Walmart just before 11 p.m. on March 12 and found the victim with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to a trauma center for treatment.

The suspect, identified as Quezada, left the area, according to police.

