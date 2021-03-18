St. Patrick’s Day on the Wharf: Dine-In Open

News

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) Fisherman’s Wharf was ready for this year’s modified Saint Patrick's day. Wednesday, Central Coast residence and visitors alike were able to enjoy an Irish feast, indoors. And restaurants say they’re ready to serve up the traditional corn corned beef and cabbage.

George Ruvalcaba, an employee at Old Fisherman’s Grotto said they've been ready, "We’ve been excited for the past week and a half. We knew indoor dining was going to come back to us and we all showed up this morning just ready to go."

Up and down the Wharf there was a sense of normalcy once again, and visitors hope other things will start to open up a little bit more. But those enjoying the opportunity, like John and Ester Glembotski from Nevada, say it's best to keep practicing safety with the virus still active.

"You want to be careful wear your mask, wash your hands. We wear our masks all the time, wash our hands, sanitize, in Nevada we keep our distance."

Restaurants might be open for dine-in but only at 25% capacity, so you’ll want to call ahead and make those reservations in advance.