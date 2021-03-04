Skip to Content
Ag Report: Monterey County releases cannabis revenue allocation report

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Monterey County has released its cannabis revenue allocation report, and it shows that more than $38.8 million went to programs across the county between 2018 and 2021.

The report also shows that millions in revenue went to fund COVID-19 response in 2020, including two allocations totalling more than $9 million for emergency operations center response.

These are some of the other COVID-19 allocations:

  • $100,000 to Project Roomkey
  • $500,000 in emergency funding for the Food Bank of Monterey County
  • $900,000 for the small business relief program

Besides COVID-19 response, $250,000 in funding was provided for the Salinas Soccer Park Complex and $125,000 was provided for the library bus.

See the full report below.

Cannabis Assignment Expenditures by Community PriorityDownload
