US Conference of Catholic Bishops raises concerns over ‘moral permissibility’ of JnJ COVID-19 vaccine

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops is raising concerns over whether the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is morally acceptable for their congregants.

“The approval of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine for use in the United States again raises questions about the moral permissibility of using vaccines developed, tested, and/or produced with the help of abortion-derived cell lines," conference officials said in a statement. "Therefore, if one has the ability to choose a vaccine, Pfizer or Moderna’s vaccines should be chosen over Johnson & Johnson’s."

