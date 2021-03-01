Sheriff’s Office: Wrong-way driver arrested on Highway 101 for evading, DUI

News

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said a wrong-way driver has been arrested for evading law enforcement after crashing into a patrol car.

The Sheriff's Office said several people reported a white Audi SUV heading the wrong way on Highway 101 near Camphora Gloria Road just after midnight, and deputies responded to the area. When they got there, they found the vehicle driving the wrong way down Highway 101 near Hudson Road.

Deputies said they tried to stop the vehicle and stopped northbound traffic ahead of the driver to keep others on the road out of danger with the help of Greenfield and King City police.

The Sheriff's Office said the driver went around a roadblock near Underwood Road and continued in the same direction. A spike strip was put in place near Central Avenue, and two of the vehicles tires were punctured despite attempts to avoid it. Even with the punctured tires, the driver continued driving away, according to law enforcement. Deputies then used a PIT maneuver to stop the driver by spinning out the vehicle.

When it spun out, the Sheriff's Office said the driver accelerated toward a deputy's vehicle. It hit the patrol car and came to a stop.

The driver, identified as Armando Alfaro Jr., was arrested on DUI, evading a peace officer and other charges. The deputy in the patrol car was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.